Break out the tartan rug, pack the flasks, load the family - it’s National Picnic Week this month.

Whether you’re looking for a dreamy setting to enjoy an al-fresco supper for two or a wild and wondrous spot to work up the family’s appetite, Scotland has all the ingredients for a successful picnic.

Ahead of National Picnic Week (21-30 June) here’s a taste of what Edinburgh and the Lothians’ country parks and historic woodlands can bring to your picnic experience.

And it’s not just the stunning surroundings that makes Edinburgh and the Lothians the first pick for a picnic, the fantastic food and drink made here will leave you spoiled for choice when it comes to your outdoor spread. So pack up your basket and explore the beautiful bounty on your doorstep.

Standing in the heart of one of Scotland’s most important 18th-century designed landscapes, Penicuik House offers peace and tranquility for a romantic picnic for two.

Found to the south of Edinburgh, the house and its 1,000 acre grounds are steeped in the history of one of the most important families in Scotland’s intellectual, cultural and scientific past.

For those who wish to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, travel towards East Lothian’s Lodge Grounds in North Berwick. A great day out for all the family, with its wide-open spaces, natural fauna and children’s play area, this scenic picnic venue has also attained the Green Flag Award for the third consecutive year.

Enjoy the wide-open space of the upper ‘early Victorian’ park with its mature trees, lavender garden, wild gardens, great views of North Berwick Law and the Bass Rock, and a children’s play area or take some quiet time in the lower park’s formal garden with an aviary.

Awarded a 4-star rating from VisitScotland and the largest of West Lothian’s three country parks, Beecraigs Country Park has something for all the family. Have a short walk on one of the many trails or have a blast at the play park before your picnic on the banks of the lake, watching the fishermen reel in their catch.

Afterwards say hello to the Highland and Belted Galloway cows and calves and try to catch a glimpse of some of the park’s wildlife such as red deer.

Do you have a favourite picnic spot that trumps the rest? Maybe there’s somewhere with a great trail for exploring with the kids, or a secluded spot with a view for two? Share them on the VisitScotland iknow community and discover more of Scotland this #NationalPicnicWeek.