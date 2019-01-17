Broken signs branded bigger risk than potholes around Linlithgow

West Lothian Council has been called to account after reports that too many broken ‘keep left’ signs are littering too many roads.

It is alleged that drivers are swerving to avoid the objects, which often lie near roundabouts, potentially sparking an accident.

Motorist Clark Cross has counted four near his home on Springfield Road plus Blackness Road and around Winchburgh.

Mr Cross said: “Everyone talks about the potholes in our roads and the general neglect happening due to the cutting of local authority funding but this is even more dangerous.

“They are not lit so people have either hit them or swerve thus creating a potential accident.

“This is not just a West Lothian problem but South Queensferry and further afield.”

However, a West Lothian Council spokesman said that budget cuts were not responsible.

He said: “We are aware of units awaiting repair here. Units in Springfield Road and Blackness Road are on programme to be attended by this week with those from Winchburgh to Uphall on programme to be attended next week.”