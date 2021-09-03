Dacia Jogger unveiled as budget brand’s first seven-seater

Dacia has revealed details of its first seven-seat car - the athletically named Jogger.

The Romanian brand famous for selling some of the cheapest new cars on the market is expanding its range with what it says will be a new take on the seven-seat family car that blends practicality with its famed value-for-money.

Set to arrive in the UK in early 2022, the Jogger will also be Dacia’s first hybrid.

Dacia says the Jogger will offer the length and practicality of an estate car, the spaciousness of an MPV, and the styling and reassurance of an SUV, claiming this puts it in a class of its own. Some might say the Peugeot Rifter fulfils a similar brief, but Dacia insists that nothing else on the market will match the Jogger for its price-to-space ratio.

At 4.5m long but with a 2.9m wheelbase - longer than a Ford S-Max or Kia Sorento - Dacia says that the Jogger will offer unrivalled space for seven adult passengers in a 2-3-2 seating pattern. Split-folding rear seats will offer more than 60 possible configurations and between 213 and 1,819 litres of luggage space.

It is also emphasising the family and lifestyle friendly nature of the car’s layout with additional cubbies providing 24 litres of storage space around the cabin, and space in the boot for a pushchair or child’s bike even in six-seat configuration, along with a host of tie-down points and luggage hooks.

From launch, the Jogger will be available with either a new 109bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine from parent company Renault or the 99bhp bi-fuel engine currently found in the Duster SUV. This will allow the Jogger to run on unleaded petrol or LPG.

In 2023 a hybrid will be added to the line-up. This will use a 1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors along with a 1.2kWh battery - the same setup used in the new Renault Arkana hybrid.

All versions of the Jogger will come with “Flex” steel wheels - although alloys will be an option - as well as LED running lights and low-beam headlights, body cladding, a reversing camera, climate control, hands-free start, emergency brake assist and blind spot warning.

Entry-level cars will get a Media Control smartphone dock in place of an infotainment system, which will link to the car’s speakers and steering wheel controls. Higher-spec cars will get an eight-inch touchscreen featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while top-of-the-range models will benefit from built-in sat nav, extra speakers and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Higher grades will also feature modular roof rails that can be adapted for anything from skis to mountain bikes, as well as cruise control, additional USB sockets and seat-back tables.

At launch Dacia will also offer an “Extreme” model with extra off-road styling including black roof rails, alloys and mirrors, contrasting grey skid plates and the choice of five exterior colours.