Celebration as new community sports hub opens in Bo'ness

The fire which struck Newtown Park Stadium in Bo’ness earlier this year was just a distant memory as residents young and old celebrated the grand opening of the new community sports hub.

After the official opening ceremony with members of the hard working Newtown Park Association (NPA) and their guests, youngsters took to the 3G pitch to show off their skills in front of an appreciative crowd.

Some of the youngsters show off their skills.

The NPA has been responsible for overseeing the £750,000 upgrade of the ground since Falkirk Council handed over responsibility of the park to the community back in 2014. The ‘keys’ to Newtown Park in Bo’ness were handed back this to week to the local community by Falkirk Council.

Even before that the NPA had been in talks with the local authority for a number of years with the aim to take over the ground and turn it into a facility for the local community.

As well as being a community sporting hub, the stadium is also the home of Bo’ness United FC and the team will be playing their first match back at the ground at 2.30pm on Saturday against East of Scotland Premier League leaders Tranent.