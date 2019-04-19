Chance to ride by steam train in Bo’ness over Easter weekend

There’s nothing like a departure by steam.

This Easter The Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway is running its ever-popular Easter Egg Special Steam Trains on April 19, 20, 21 and 22.

Soak up the atmosphere through the sights, sounds and smells of yesteryear and for young passengers there’s a free tasty Easter treat.

Why not wear your traditional Easter bonnet to be in for the chance to win a prize and have fun in the museum hunting the Easter eggs!

For further information on Easter Special Steam Trains, visit the website www.bkrailway.co.uk.