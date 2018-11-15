Chance to save a life in Linlithgow

Linlithgow folk have the chance to give desperately ill patients in hospital an early Christmas present via the Blood Transfusion Service.

Nurses and technicians will be standing by at Low Port Centre in Blackness Road on Sunday, November 18 from 10.30am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 3.40pm.

The session will continue the following day from 2.10pm to 4pm with an additional evening session from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Voluntary organiser David Sinclair of Jock’s Hill Crescent in Linlithgow explained: “New donors - anyone in good health over 17 years-of-age will be welcomed along to the sessions to ensure that hospital demand for blood and blood products and be met in the coming days ahead.

“At every minute, someone in Scotland is receiving a blood transfusion.

“There there continues to be a constant urgent need for more blood donors so it is very important that those who can give blood come along.

“Donors must make sure they have had something to eat and drink before donating

New donors can start giving blood anytime up to their 66th birthday

Anyone who has given blood before, even if it was some time ago can continue to do so up to their 70th birthday

Just three percent of individuals in Scotland who are eligible to give blood do so and the service is anxious to up these numbers.

Its staff stress however that would-be donors should wait at least seven days before completing a course of antibiotics.