Supporters of Third World education charity Mary’s Meals are holding a charity coffee morning in Linlithgow on Saturday, January 19.

The fundraising event will be held at St Margaret’s Hall Road at 10.30am after being organised by parishioners of St Michael’s church in Blackness Road.

Tickets for the coffee morning are £2.50 and are available at the door.

The charity operates in 17 of the world’s poorest countries across the globe.