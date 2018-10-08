Charity needs textiles at Linlithgow collection point

Mary’s Meals will be uplifting a range of your unwanted goods after masses at St Michael’s Linlithgow on Sunday, October 14

Its van will draw up at Blackness Road and its volunteers will be on hand at the church yard to receive items like curtain, blankets, clothes, shoes and handbags.

Towels will also be gratefully received at the back of the church for the charity’s backback appeal.

It’s stressed that two bags of textiles can feed a child in Malawi for a year.

Volunteers are extremely grateful for all donations but stress that they cannot accept duvet covers and pillow cases.