Children get creative to win ultimate Christmas present for school

Children across Scotland are getting in the Christmas spirit to try and win £1500 for their school.

Popular children’s author Sam Hay is challenging youngsters to come up with a new Christmas classic story, for a chance to win some brilliant prizes in the fourth annual Write Christmas competition.

The competition, backed by cartridgesave.co.uk is open to children between four and 11 years old and split into three age categories. To enter they need to channel their inner Dickens to write a short story or poem (max 200 words) inspired by winter or Christmas.

The entry that Sam, author of the ‘Undead Pets’ series of books, judges to be the best across the entire competition will win £1500 for their school to spend on books or writing equipment, in addition to a Christmas stocking full of festive treats worth £50 for themselves. Two runners up will each secure £250 for their school and a festive goody bag.

The top 50 entries from across the UK will also be made into a printable, free to download book, to be released in December 2017.

Entries must be submitted by November 17 and children, parents and teachers can get hints and tips from Sam, plus full details of how to enter at Write Christmas 2017 .

Sam Hay believes the competition is a great step towards unlocking children’s creativity.

She said: “I’m very excited to be judging the Write Christmas story competition for a fourth year running. It’s a great opportunity to get kids all over Britain writing and showing off their fantastic imaginations. I’m always so impressed by their creativity and originality.

“Christmas has been the inspiration behind some all-time classics including Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ and the much-loved ‘The Nutcracker’. It’s a time for magic, excitement and wonder. I can’t wait to read this year’s stories and poems!”

Ian Cowley, managing director of cartridgesave.co.uk, added: “Children’s imaginations never fail to amaze. We’re proud to invest in the best young writing and provide them with resources to help stimulate their creative minds at Christmas and beyond. Compiling the Write Christmas printable e-book is one of the highlights of our year.”

Last year’s Write Christmas winner was Edwin Walker, aged 10, from Comely Park Primary in Falkirk, who captured the judges’ attention with his “unusual and clever” story written in the form of a police report, that detailed how someone broke into a little girl’s house on Christmas Eve, left sooty footprints on the carpet and stole mince pies and milk.

Useful information:

The competition has three categories: 4-6, 7-9 and 10-11 years old.

There will be one overall winner across all categories. The winning school will receive £1,500 to spend on books or writing materials and the winning child will receive a goody bag worth £50.

Two runners up will win £250 for their school to spend on books or writing materials, as well as a goody bag each.

The best 50 entries from across all categories will be selected to appear in the printable e-book.

Poems and short stories (200 words or less) must be entered by a parent, carer or teacher, who can give permission for the story, name and age of the child to be included in the book.

The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Closing date for entries is November 17 2017.