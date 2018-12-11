Christmas film festival in Bo’ness

The Bo’ness Hippodrome has arranged a special programme of festive films so cinema goers can enjoy these favourites on the big screen.

Kicking off on Friday, (December 14) with ‘The Grinch’, the film choices will also include ‘Gremlins’ next weekend.

Other classics on the run-up to Christmas include ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ and ‘The Snowman’ and ‘The Snowdog’

The Journal and Gazette understands that a very special guest will be popping into the premises on Sunday, December 23 - after Santa confirmed that he could take some time out to visit the children of Bo’ness at this screening of the Raymond Briggs classics.

Ballet lovers will also be catered to as ‘Cinderella’ at Sadler’s Wells will also be broadcast on the big screen.

The Hippodrome has also confirmed it will be screening the long-awaited new version of ‘Mary Poppins’ from Friday December 28 into the New Year.

The film has already been nominated for four Golden Globes and has a stellar cast including Emily Blunt, Angela Lansbury,Julie Walters, Colin Firth and Emily Mortimer.

Meanwhile it has emerged that The Hippodrome will be showing a film shot in Linlithgow after it secured a slot for ‘Mary, Queen of Scots’ on the third week of its UK release in February.

The film, starring Saoirse Ronan was released in the United States last Friday.