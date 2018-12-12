Christmas service for bereaved at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Families and friends who have lost a loved one are being invited to a service of remembrance in the spiritual care department in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Monday December 17 at 7.00pm.

This occasion will offer a gentle atmosphere where people can take time out to remember a loved one.

The short service will include music, reflections and quietness and aims to provide comfort at what can be a difficult time for many.

NHS Forth Valley Spiritual Care Health & Social Care chaplain, Philip Hacking, said: “As we approach the busyness of Christmas time, this short service will offer some space for people to be quiet and reflect on what for some has been a difficult year because of losing a loved one.”

This is the fifth year the service has been arranged by the NHS Forth Valley Spiritual Care Team

It follows numerous requests from relatives, carers and staff to offer space in the run up to Christmas to take time out and think about a loved one they have lost.