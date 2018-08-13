Church honour for Linlithgow priest

Father Paul Kelly of St Michael’s Church in Linlithgow will receive a special accolade from Archbishop Leo Cushley.

He has been nominated as a member of the Chapter of Canons of St Mary’s Metropolitan Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Father Kelly will be installed at Holy Mass on Friday, August 17 at 12.45pm in the cathedral and parishoners and friends are welcome to attend.

The canons are drawn from the ranks of the most senior parish priests within St Andrews and Edinburgh Archdiocese.

Each canon is assigned his own stall within the cathedral and is entitled to wear a black soutane with red piping, buttons and buttonholes, in historic rules dating back to 1925.