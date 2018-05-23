Clean up will be followed by picnic in Linlithgow

Beautiful Linlithgow at sunrise
Linlithgow bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd is joining forces with Linlithgow Burgh Beautiful in a community initiative next month.

Together they have arranged a community litter pick in a quest to ensure that Linlithgow looks better than ever.

The event will take place on Sunday June 10 and has the added incentive of a host of activities once the operation is finished.

A giant picnic has been arranged in the Town Marquee once workers have downed tools.

And there will be activities like crafts, face painting, a nature trail and the storytelling sessions which have proved such a big Saturday morning hit within the bookshop itself.

Tickets to the picnic cost £10 and are available from the shop or by calling 01506 845509 or sally@maddingcrowdlinlithgow.co.uk

Please note that all children taking part must be accompanied by an adult.