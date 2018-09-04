Coffee chain addresses Linlithgow rumours

Costa has confirmed that it is looking into possibly investing in Linlithgow but has no firm plans to set up its stall as yet.

The Gazette has been in touch with the company over the course of the last week amidst speculation that it intends to open in High Street.

However Costa stopped short of saying it would do so.

A spokesperson said: “We work closely with planning departments across the country to open new stores for the benefit of their local communities and creating jobs and meeting places.

We are currently evaluating opportunities in the area, but have no firm plans in place at this stage.”