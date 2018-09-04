Come fly with them at Edinburgh Airport

An airline which will increase its capacity at Edinburgh Airport next summer is on the hunt for new employees.

Jet 2.com and Jet2holidays have now launched their biggest ever Scottish recruitment drive

And this will culminate big recruitment roadshow at the Hilton DoubleTree at Edinburgh Airport next Thursday (September 13)

The company hopes to recruit more than 150 cabin crew and more than 100 ground operations staff as its expansion continues.

And it is also looking for experienced pilots for the flight deck.

It has also been revealed that the airline intends to launch a new route to Bourgas in Bulgaria from Edinburgh Airport in time for 2019’s holiday season.