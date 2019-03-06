Comedy gold in Bo’ness

Two large-scale portraits of the world’s most popular comedy duo, Laurel and hardy, are on display at the Bo’ness Library until March 26 to coincide with the Hippodrome Silent Film Festival which kicks off later this month (March 20-24).

The portraits measuring 150cm by 100cm, were created by artist Ed Chapman and commissioned by Julian Pickford to celebrate the release of the film Stan & Ollie. Chapman, who usually works with vinyl or tile, created these artworks from coins to represent each star’s home country. Laurel, born in Lancashire, was depicted using British pennies, while Hardy, born in the American state of Georgia, was depicted using US cents.