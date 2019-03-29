Community facility in Linlithgow will not close, says trust

West Lothian Leisure has addressed the issue of Linlithgow’s Low Port Centre amidst a report that the community centre was set to close.

However, officials has stressed that some cuts will be made to balance the books and are currently being discussed with staff.

A trust spokesperson said: ““As part of our three-year financial plan a number of changes to service delivery have to be made.

“There will be changes to the programming of activities but we’d emphasis that outdoor education services and community facilities will continue to be provided at the Low Port Centre.

“The planned changes will involve an element of restructuring and efficiency savings and we are considering options across all areas of the business. We are currently in the process of engaging with staff over planned changes.”