Council admits it has cuts plan

City of Edinburgh Council has joined the long list of Scottish local authorities launching a consultation process on service cuts.

A 10-week long ‘engagement’ is now underway just a week after fears were raised about the future of music tuition, classroom services, library hours and even public toilets within the authority.

With five months to go before the authority’s budget is set, the council says that it wants to hear from residents in South Queensferry and Kirkliston who could potentially be affected.

Finance and Resources Convener Councillor Alasdair Rankin said: “Like all local authorities, Edinburgh must prepare for significant financial challenges that lie ahead.

“We know that meeting those challenges will require tough choices which is why we need to embrace a forward-thinking and ambitious change strategy.

His deputy Councillor Marion Donaldson said: “We are working hard to bring together proposals which will balance our budget while maximising investment in quality services and protecting vulnerable people.

“We want to be clear that no decisions have been made as yet and we want to hear people’s views on our outline ideas.”

The relevant documentation will be available in libraries and can also be accessed by calling 0131 200 23065 during office hours.

Submissions can also be sent via Freepost to the Council Leader, City Chambers, High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1JY.