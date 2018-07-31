Cycling event will return to Linlithgow

It’s a bit like marmite to the good people of the Burgh, you either love and support it, or, as some have done in the past try to derail it!

Yes, we’re talking about Pedal For Scotland, which, once again this year is due to travel through Linlithgow and surrounding areas.

Pedal for Scotland’s annual event will take place over some closed roads on September 9 including the Classic Challenge (45 miles) and Big Belter (100 miles) from Glasgow to Edinburgh, plus a 10-mile Wee Jaunt from Linlithgow to Edinburgh.

In the last five years almost half a million pounds has been raised for the STV Children’s Appeal which has provided support to young people in local communities across Scotland who need it most.

Pedal for Scotland, organised by Cycling Scotland, was established in 1999 to encourage more people to cycle more often and to support charities by providing a platform for fundraising. The first event attracted 400 riders and last year 10,000 people took part over six rides across Scotland.

Cycling Scotland’s chief executive Keith Irving said: “It’s inspiring to see thousands of people of all ages get on their bikes to Pedal for Scotland and raise funds for the STV Children’s Appeal.

Sixty-nine percent of people surveyed last year said taking part in Pedal for Scotland encouraged them to cycle more often. The impact of people cycling more, together with the fundraising to support children and young people, has long-term benefits for everyone in Scotland.”

Mari Slavin of the STV Children’s Appeal said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has pedalled in support of the Appeal over the last five years. Every penny raised by Pedal for Scotland cyclists has brought us one step closer to making a real difference to the lives of children and young people affected by poverty in Scotland.”

Registration for Pedal for Scotland on 9th September is available at www.pedal.scot.

Find out more about fundraising for the STV Children’s Appeal by downloading their Pedal pac from: https://bit.ly/2xuTonu.