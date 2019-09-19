Dip in the value of rare whisky

The investment performance of rare Scotch has dipped during the first six months of the year, the first such recorded half year decline.

That’s according to figures published by whisky analyst, broker and investment experts Rare Whisky 101.

The Rare Whisky 101’s 2019 Half Year Report states reasons for the decline 0.26 per cent include over supply of whisky during the early months of 2019, the continued proliferation of new-start whisky auction-houses, and a decline in the performance of the Macallan – the secondary market’s most dominant distillery by both volume and value.

However, while Scotch whisky has underperformed against other markets and traditional investments throughout the first half of 2019 – including FTSE 100, Brent Crude, and Gold – it has still significantly outperformed those very same asset classes over the mid to long term, having increased 160 per cent from December 2014.

Andy Simpson, whisky investment analyst and co-founder of Rare Whisky 101, said that while collectors, investors and buyers should note the dip, but at this stage he did not believe it indicated the start of a longer-term downward trend.

He added: “We remain confident that the right bottles from the right distilleries will continue to offer a strong investment proposition.”