Drama at Linlithgow Palace

Visitors to Linlithgow Palace can enjoy an added bonus on Sunday (August 19) with historical plays being performed by talented local actors.

Linlithgow Players have once more been invited along by Historic Environment Scotland and will be delighting tourists with performances at 2.30pm and 3.30pm. The shows will be included in the price of entry.

Commanding real-life figures like Mary Queen of Scots and John Knox will be played by Therese Gallacher and Charles MacKenzie.

Other performers will include Ray Myers as Lord Prior Francis de Guise and David Wotherspoon as Lord James Stewart

The plays will even boast a female jester La Folle, who is played by Judy Barker

And there will be repeat performances at the same times on Sunday, August 26, for anyone unable to make it this weekend.

The group’s next big event is its popular Plays & Wine evening.

This will be staged cabaret-style at Linlithgow Primary on Friday, October 12, and Saturday, October 13.

The group has been auditioning for feature plays but still has some parts available for those who would like to perform in sketches

Members have already enjoyed a successful 2018 so far with top shows ‘Camelot, The Pantomine’ and ‘Ghost Writer’.

Anyone requiring further details about the group and the opportunities for acting and non acting roles alike is asked to contact www.linlithgowplayers.org.uk.