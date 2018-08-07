Dynam0 will star in show to be filmed in Blackness and South Queensferry

BBC One has revealed the identity of the man who will present the magic show that will be filmed at a historic local venue.

Top magician Dynamo has now been named as the star of the new programme which has the working title of ‘Every Trick in the Book.’

And the production company has revealed that it is still on the hunt for readers of the Journal and Gazette who would like to appear in the show.

In addition to Glasgow and Edinburgh, location work will take place at Blackness Castle on Thursday, August 23.

Crew will also film on the same day in South Queensferry but the location itself has yet to be confirmed.

Bradford-born Dynamo whose real name is Steven Frayne is already well-known for his show ‘Magician Impossible’

However , the 35-year-old star won’t be the only magician on the programme .

And that is because four more have been chosen to take part.

Show researcher Lauren Taylor said: “Each of our magicians will be performing a number of incredible feats of magic in front of a live audience, some of whom will participate in a trick.

“We are also shooting in Glasgow on Wednesday August 22 and in Edinburgh on Thursday, August 23 and 24.

Readers can apply to become part of the show via http://bit.ly/everytrickinthebook

The show is being made by North by NorthNorth Media which was created by former BBC boss Alan Tyler.