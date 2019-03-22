Edinburgh delegation’s jaunt to Cannes slammed by South Queenferry councillor

City of Edinburgh Council stands accused of squandering £60,000 to send a delegation to property conference on the French Riviera.

The authority sent six representatives to the MIPIM event– led by £165,000-a-year chief executive Andrew Kerr and Scottish National Party council leader Adam McVey.

Aimed at making Scotland a magnet for investment, it is the extra curricular aspects of the trip that have attracted criticism as well as its cost.

Delegates enjoyed lavish drinks receptions, gourmet meals and ‘beach yoga’.

Councillor Kevin Lang said: “There is an important role for the council to promote and invest in Edinburgh.

“However, when SNP and Labour councillors running the council are cutting police funding, cutting money for street cleaning and cutting funding for local sports facilities, I think people will rightly ask why money can be found for this.”

However, Adam McVey said: “MIPIM is Europe’s top opportunity to us to promote development and investment opportunities to a global audience of more than 20,000 investors, developers and cities “The £1 billion St James development came about following conversations with the developer that started there.

“We are looking to build 20,000 affordable homes and building economic opportunity for our citizens.

“Building these relationships and creating these opportunities will be crucial if we’re to succeed.”