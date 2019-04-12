European elections now being discussed at West Lothian Council

There may be confusion about Brexit in Westminster, but whatever happens local police and West Lothian Council have been making their own plans.

Local officers have been recruited to a Police Scotland Brexit task force and Divisional Superintendent Angus McInnes told a recent meeting of West Lothian Council’s Services for the Community PDSP : “Resources have been allocated to Police Scotland from across four local area commands; 19 officers.

“A lot of work is getting done to ensure that we are in a position as a division to provide best response to anything that may happen post-Brexit.”

Four officers from across West Lothian are allocated to the team. Plans were drawn up earlier this year in anticipation for the March 29 exit date.

Council officers have spent several months looking at potential Brexit-related pitfalls and opportunities though this has been hampered by the uncertainty of the final deal.

One new, and unexpected, option is the looming European elections in May. A council spokesman was quick to point out that plans were in place and that the UK government would meet any costs.

The spokesman said: “We are taking appropriate steps to ensure we are prepared.

“A working group has been set up to monitor developments and take action as appropriate. The council continues to work closely with its partners in preparation and a framework is in place to identify and deal with any issues or impacts which may arise.”

Addressing the elections issue the spokesman said: “The council and the wider electoral community are experienced in delivering well-run elections and can draw upon this expertise as required. As with any electoral event however, the shorter the lead-in time, the greater the challenges in delivering a well-run poll.

“As part of our electoral contingency planning, we have made, and continue to make, preparations that will enable us to swiftly take the necessary action should we be required to deliver this poll.

“The cost would be met by the Cabinet Office. “