Event at Forth Valley Hospital will comfort those coping with tragedy

Families and friends who have been bereaved by suicide are being invited to a service of remembrance on Monday, September 24.

This will take place in the Spiritual Care Centre at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 7pm,

The service aims to provide an atmosphere of comfort and mutual understanding as well as a means of remembering loved ones.

NHS Forth Valley Spiritual Health Care chaplain Mary Anne Burgoyne said: “We’ll be hearing personal stories of loss but also hear about having hope in the midst of loss.”

This is the ninth year that the special service has been arranged by the health board.

It was suggested by a NHS Forth Valley staff member who had lost a loved one through suicide.