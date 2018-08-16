Everyone wins with Bo’ness bus contest

It was the competition light-heartedly referred to as ‘Bussy McBusface’ in Bo’ness but the winning entries were in fact, a bit more sensible!

The town’s transport links to the capital were beefed up when two new buses came on the scene

And that was thanks not to a private bus company but the enterprising Bo’ness and Area Bus Community Bus Company.

Members asked the public to name the new buses and hundreds of entries flooded in.

Carole Symonds, a tourist from Bath, came up with the snappy winning suggestion of Kinneil Connection.

She has used the service several times with husband Graham and stated: “This is a marvellous example of social enterprise and a terrific boost for the people of Bo’ness.”

The second winning name was from two other big supporters of the service namely Margaret McGurk and Rob Willox, who drew inspiration from a certain legendary Loch dweller to dub the bus ‘Beau Nessie’.

The winners were given a cheque for £600 after the competition attracted generous sponsorship from Virtue Money at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway.

The group was busy at the weekend, attracting a slightly younger client bases after running a shuttle bus to Party at the Palace in Linlithgow.

The group’s Val Ferguson said: “We are trying to promote the bus for all age groups. And now that we have our Operator’s Licence we can also extend our hire services for any events.”