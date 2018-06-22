Ex-forces invited to join new club in South Queensferry

An enterprising former army cook has set up a new Soldiers Sailors Army Airforce Families Association in South Queenferry.

Founder Billy Walker would like to invited new members to join him for the increasingly popular brunch club which meets on the last Sunday of every month at St Margaret’s Lodge at The Vennel between noon and 2.30pm.

Members can expect a delicious breakfast buffet where curry and rice is also served with bottomless tea and coffee plus soft drink for just £5.

Billy who also does the cooking said: “It lets all our old guys and gals have a chingwag and any monies left over go to help our blind and ex-forces in the area around West Lothian.”