Fair chance for Ferry Fun

Months of planning have reached a thrilling conclusion as South Queensferry celebrates the highlight of its social calendar.

This is the 82nd Ferry Fair in its present form and began yesterday (Sunday) with the historic move of erecting the flags and banners, which decorate South Queensferry during Fair Week.

Ferry Fair Festival Committee chairman David Steel said: “Today (Monday) we have the children’s five-a-side football.

Since this particular event will be played to a conclusion on the Monday there are no activities planned for Tuesday, August 7.

“On Wednesday, it’s back to the hub for an evening of fun-packed activities for all the family and on Thursday we’re at the Burgess Park for the traditional children’s races together with plenty of activities and entertainment for all including the tug of war which was resurrected last year.

“Then, on Friday, the day starts with the Burry Man leaving from the Stag Head Hotel at 8.45am for his annual tour of the Burgh. He returns to the Stag at 6pm.

“A detailed route can be found in our £3 programme.

“Then the big day arrives on the Saturday beginning with the motorised tour of the burgh led by our Queen-elect Carly, her court and all the parade vehicles.

“This is followed by the queen’s procession led by our town crier and including all the marching bands, walking groups and the vehicles from Burgess Road down to the stage on the High Street for the crowning ceremony starting at noon.

“The day and the fair will close with the short parade by the bands along the High Street and the closing ceremony and flag-lowering at 4pm.

“The final act for Ferry Fair 2018 sees the team returning to the town centre on the morning of August 12 to take down the flags and banners.

“The Ferry Fair Committee is very grateful for all the help and support from the community of Queensferry, including businesses and residents, without that support the Fair simply wouldn’t happen.”

Meanwhile, motorists should take note of an important development which stems from the presence of two cruise ships berthed in the town from 6am on Tuesday to 6pm on Friday.

This will see a one-way traffic system through the town centre.

Waiting restrictions will also apply in this area until the vessels depart.