Find treasure at Linlithgow fundraiser

The first ever fundraising event for Linlithgow’s new museum will take the form of an antique, vintage and collectors’ fair.

It will take place at Linlithgow Academy on Saturday, March 16 between 9am and 4pm.

Volunteers have arranged for refreshments to be served via a pop up shop , run by the award winningMannerstons farm shop. This will feature both hot food and ice cream.

Admission costs £1 and children under 14 will be admitted for free. Parking is also free.

The group has confirmed that the new museum in the Linlithgow Partnership Centre (pictured) on Friday, April 19.