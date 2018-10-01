Firework fun confirmed for Linlithgow and South Queensferry

Tickets have now gone on sale for a fixture in Linlithgow’s social calendar - the annual bonfire night display at the town’s rugby club.

It’s been confirmed that this will take place on Saturday, November 3, with doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.

The tickets are available at the club itself or also from a range of local shops including Far From The Madding Crowd, The News Shop and Linlithgow Bridge Spar.

These cost £10 for a family of five or £4 for an individual ticket if purchased before the event – but will also be available for £15 and £5 respectively on the night.

Meanwhile, Hopetoun House has announced that its fireworks extravaganza will be held on the same night and will boast a circus theme.

Gates will open from 4pm onwards and will feature a bonfire, entertainment and a firework finale from award-winning pyrotechnics team 21CC Fireworks at 6.30pm.

Tickets for the event are £15 for adults and £7.50 for children.

Children under three will be admitted free.

Food outlets and entertainment will continue until 8pm.

Tickets are available from the hubtickets website.