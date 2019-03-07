First FREE tour of 2019 announced for Bo’ness treasure

Kinneil House will finally reveal her treasures again after the first open day of 2019 was finally confirmed for Sunday, March 23.

The Friends of Kinneil charity has stressed that this is the only named open day to be confirmed this year to date.

Additional dates and the format of future events are still at the discussion stage.

Updates on these will provided in an upcoming edition.

A spokesperson said: “The event being run to support the Hippodrome Silent Film Festival which is being run over the same weekend.

“Vintage silent movies of the Bo’ness Fair will also be on show in the museum throughout the afternoon.

“The event features the added bonus of a special film screening showcasing vintage silent movies of the Bo’ness Fair.

“All tours of the house will run from the museum. Visitors will be allocated a timed tour on the day, on a first-come-first-served basis. Normally tours run every 15 to 20 minutes.

“For safety reasons there are restrictions on the number of people we can accommodate on each tour and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.”

Tours, which cannot be booked in advance, will begin when the museum opens at the noon slot reserved for open days. Last admission to the mansion itself is 3.30pm.

The tours which are run by Friends of Kinneil volunteers are free of charge.