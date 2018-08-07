Former Bo’ness minister takes band to Fringe for charity

A former Bo’ness minister who became the Moderator is making a rare appearance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with his band.

Very Rev Albert Bogle who now runs the Kirk’s digital ministry Sanctuary First, will perform with his Bogle Band on the Vine Trust Barge, Prince of Wales Dock, Leith, Edinburgh tomorrow (August 11) and Sunday.

Mr Bogle explained: “When I was parish minister in Bo’ness I was privileged to participate in the creation of the Vine Trust, Sanctuary First and the Bogle Band as part of the congregation’s ministry .

“I am delighted that they continue to evolve and support each other

“I hope people from all walks of life will come along to enjoy a wonderful evening of stories and songs while also learning something about the Vine Trust and Sanctuary First.”

The Vine Trust, whose patron is HRH The Princess Royal, sent its second medical volunteer ship to Peru last year.

The trust has sent another medical ship, the Jubilee Hope, to Tanzania’s second-largest city Mwanza on Lake Victoria.

It also plans to commence building a village in Tanzania to care for orphaned children who have lost their parents to the AIDS virus - and a drive is now underway to find volunteers willing to travel overseas to lend a hand.

Tickets for the concert are free but available through https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bogle-band-tickets-47944531384.