Former Forth Valley police chief has new role in healthcare

A former Forth Valley Police Divisional Commander has been appointed to a new role as a member of Forth Valley NHS Board.

Stephen McAllister was named this week as a new board member by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport Jeane Freeman..

During his career, Mr McAllister acted as a police hostage and crisis negotiator with extensive experience of leadership.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “He has a good perspective on the delivery of a unitary service across three local authorities and a firm understanding of the physical and social geography that the board covers.

“Since leaving Police Scotland, he has built up non-executive board experience in both the voluntary and public sector. Stephen hopes to bring various strands of his police career and post police experience to the benefit of the board and the community it serves.

The other new board member is former Daily Record and Sunday Mail editor Allan Rennie.

And he is credited with bringing “a wealth of communication and management knowledge to his role.”

Mr Rennie said: “I am delighted to be appointed to this important role and look forward to supporting NHS Forth Valley in delivering quality inclusive care.”