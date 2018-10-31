Former Linlithgow Academy fencing sensations in a class of their own

Members of a former club at Linlithgow Academy have received an accolade not thought to be shared by any other school group.

For the groundbreaking total of five of them make up the Senior Scottish Commonwealth Fencing Squad - who are set to represent their country at the Commonwealth Championships in Australia

Packing their bags for the capital in Canberra are Calum Johnston, Eleanor Whigham, Jack Douglas, Campbell Thomson and Caitlin Philbin

The competition will see the best of the best go ‘en garde’ over the course of five nailbiting days, beginning on Friday, November 23.

Morag de Sainte Croix who runs the school club said: “We are incredibly proud of their achievements.”

A more detailed look at this story will feature on our sports pages soon - but in the meantime, Morag is staging a fundraising family race night for the trip on Friday (November 2) at the academy.

Races can be sponsored for £25 and a horse can be ‘bought’ for £10 and a jockey can be sponsored for £5.

For more information on this event contact 01324 717477