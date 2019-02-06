Free book events in Linlithgow

Yoga enthusiasts are being invited to a talk at Linlithgow bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd on Saturday (February 9) at noon.

This will feature an appearance by Lindsey Porter (pictured) who has just penned a new book called ‘Whirlpools, Yoga and the Balance of Life’.

There is also a second free event taking place on Saturday February 23 at 11am and features Edinburgh-based children’s author Lori Don.

Best known for ‘The Fabled Beast Chronicles’, Lori will be talking about the inspirations behind her magical and mythological inspired works.

The bookshop has also organised another event at another location in Linlithgow which is aimed at history buffs with a particular interest in World War Two.

Adrian Crisp, a former consultant in rheumatology and metallic bone diseases at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, has now turned his hand to writing and research – and has a new book out.

Dr Crisp will talk about ‘Colonel Belchamp’s Battlefield Tour’ at Linlithgow Canal Centre on Wednesday, February 20, at 7pm.

The event takes in sites such as his native Norfolk Coast but also wartime nerve centres like Calais, the Italian Appenines and Tunisia.

Tickets costing £5 are available from the shop.