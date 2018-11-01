Free event for parents of Dyslexic pupils announced for Linlithgow

Details have been released for a free Dyslexia Masterclass for parents, run by the West Lothian branch of Dyslexia Scotland.

This will take place on Tuesday, February 12 from 7pm to 9pm at th Linlithgow Burgh Halls .

The focus will wall on homework, building self confidence and study skills Places are free and there is no need to book.

Meanwhile, next week is Dyslexia Awareness Week and the branch will be holding a special event in Bathgate at their next meeting.

This will take place on Thursday, November 22 at the Bathgate Partnership from 7pm to 8pm

The guest speaker will be author Jonathan Meres(pictured) who will speak about his writing. For more information about this event, please see the Dyslexia Scotland website.