Free fun session as part of World Ukelele Day is taking place in Linlithgow

World Ukelele Day takes place on Saturday, February 2 and you can try the instrument at a special session at Cross House in Kirkgate.

Nor is the ability to read music a requirement as tutors will be on hand to talk you through the process.

The event has been organised by Linlithgow Ukelele Club who meet at the same venue on the first and third Saturday of each month.

The club is on the hunt for new members and see this international event as the best means of introducing people of all ages in the burgh to this distinctive and fun instrument.

For more details see their Facebook page.