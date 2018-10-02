Free history talk in Bo’ness will tackle mystery of ancient structures

A fascinating free history talk about Kinneil Estate and the true age of the settlement will be staged in Bo’ness next week.

Historian and archaeologist Geoff Bailey from Falkirk Community Trust will tell of his summer excavation work within the park.

The talk has been organised by The Friends of Kinneil charity and is open to members and non-members alike.

The event will take place in St. Mary’s Church, off Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness, next Wednesday, October 10. Doors will open at 7 pm - and a key topic will be explored.

A Friends spokesman said: “Geoff and his team found evidence of ancient structures on the dig -perhaps another castle beside Kinneil House. Come along and find out more.”