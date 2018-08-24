Free open day at Kinneil House

Renaissance singers are to entertain crowds at historic Kinneil House in Bo’ness as part of another free open day on Sunday, August 26.

The Gargoyles of Gargunnock are booked in to delight visitors once again, in what is the latest of several very well-received appearance at the historic venue.

Visitors can step inside the mansion and enjoy the music – from noon to 4 pm

The event has been organised by the charities The Friends of Kinneil and Historic Environment Scotland.

A spokesman for the Friends said: “It’s great to welcome the singers back to Kinneil.

“They’ve appeared at the venue over the last few years and have always had a great response.

“The group specialises in Renaissance and Medieval music and seem a perfect fit for the House, which dates back to the 15th century and boasts some of the best Renaissance wall paintings in Scotland.”

The last admission to the building will be 3.30pm.

Please note that tickets for tours will be available from adjoining Kinneil Museum.

The next open day is Saturday, September 15.