Free railway trip for Bo’ness residents

Free trips on the Bo’ness and Kinneil railway are being arranged for Bo’ness residents as part of the Bo’ness Fair celebrations.

A return journey is up for grabs on Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1.

Anyone who wishes to take advantage of this offer is asked to take proof of their residency in Bo’ness along to the booking office from 10.20am on both days.

The railway’s business development manager Amanda Kilburn said:“The volunteers look forward to welcoming everyone aboard but please note that seats are limited and some trains will be busier than others.

“To avoid disappointment please arrive early.”