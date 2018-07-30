Free swimming in Linlithgow and other council pools

West Lothian Leisure, supported by West Lothian Council, continues to offer free swimming during the West Lothian Summer School holidays this year.

Under 16 year olds, who are West Lothian residents, can enjoy a free swim Monday-Friday 10am – 4pm at Xcite swim venues until August 20 with the exception of Xcite Livingston, where they can enjoy a leisure pool session with flumes, river rapids and other water features at a discounted rate of £2.40.

Free swimming is also available at Deans and Inveralmond Community High Schools, although times can vary due to pool hire bookings.

Dave King, Executive councillor for culture and leisure, commented: “As part of the annual West Lothian Summer Safe campaign we are encouraging young people to use the pools to swim for free. If the weather is good it can be tempting to try swimming in a river or loch, but swimming in open water can be very dangerous, there could be unseen objects or what looks calm on the surface could have strong undercurrents.”

Robin Strang, Chief Executive of WLL Xcite, said: “This initiative provides a fun and healthy activity at facilities across West Lothian.

For pool guidelines and restrictions please visit www.westlothianleisure.com/adult-activities/swim.