Gallery: All the fun of the Ferry Fair!

It kicked off with community sports and gave way to the magnificent tradition of the Burryman before ending with the glorious parade of the Burgh with Queen Carly Mack at the fore.

The hard working committee of South Queensferry’s Ferry Fair put together a programme which reached a crescendo on Saturday with a packed town centre.

Here, revellers were entertained by live bands and other entertainers - after Queen Carly was crowned by Gracious Lady Janis Cummings with the fanfare for which Ferry Fair is rightly famed.

The committee’s David Steel said: “The day and Ferry Fair 2018 ended with the massed bands parade then to the tune of ‘Highland Cathedral’ the flag was lowered by Queensferry Sea Cadets.

“All in all, it was a great week and the committee would like to thank everyone for their fantastic support.”

Take a look at our gallery of fabulous pictures from the event by photographer Alistair Pryde.