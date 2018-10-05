Get in line for Plays & Wine in Linlithgow

The Linlithgow Players will be staging their popular annual Plays and Wine nights on Friday October 12 and Saturday, October 13

Members have chosen two plays - one is ‘Strictly Sex Factor on Ice’ which has been penned by ‘Ghost Writer’ author David Tristram - who wrote the group’s last production.

The second play is ‘Pulp Friction’ by Dan Stewart.

There are 90 seats available for each evening and tickets are inclined to sell out fast.

The £10 charge includes the first drink, cheese and biscuits.

The tickets are now available from Far From The Madding Crowd or the ticketsource website.

Alternatively, call the Box Office on 07847735077.