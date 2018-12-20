Guidelines for bin collections in City of Edinburgh Council

Most kerbside bin collections will continue within the authority as usual over this year’s festive period.

Other than Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, rubbish and recycling will be picked up on normal calendar days. Those who receive collections on Tuesdays will have their landfill and recycling bins collected on the previous Saturday over the two weeks.

The Council will also continue to provide a free real Christmas tree recycling service for all residents, with collections taking place on set days in December and January.

Transport and Environment Vice Convener, Councillor Karen Doran, said: “As in previous years, we’re working hard to make sure changes to bin collections are minimal over the festive period. The average household throws away about 30% extra waste every Christmas so it’s important that we make it easy to recycle as much of that as possible.

“Bin collections have undergone significant changes over recent months and it’s down to the hard work of our crews that we’re now overcoming teething issues to return the service to normal, with complaints down more than 60% since new collection calendars were introduced. It’s thanks to them that we’re able to offer collections on Boxing Day and 2 January too.

“This year, we’re also continuing to offer free Christmas tree recycling to every resident, helping the public to dispose of festive rubbish and Edinburgh to start 2019 with a lower carbon footprint.”

Last year, the Council collected 32,000 tonnes of rubbish over Christmas, 38% of which was recycled.

This year’s festive arrangements aim to encourage recycling by minimising changes, with kerbside collections taking place on Saturday, 22 December rather than Tuesday, 25 December and Saturday, 29 December rather than Tuesday, 1 January. Otherwise, households will be able to put their grey, green and brown wheelie bins, food waste bins and blue boxes out as usual, including on Wednesday 26 December and Wednesday 2 January. Communal bin collections will largely be unaffected.

Earlier this year, a four-day collection rota was introduced for kerbside bins, alongside a new garden waste service.

Real Christmas trees will be collected by the Council on designated days, which can be found online. Trees should be placed on the kerbside or by communal bins, for those who use the communal bin service, by 6am on the collection day.