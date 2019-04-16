Have your say on Bo’ness housing plans

The building firm behind ambitious plans to bring 225 new homes to Bo’ness is staging a fresh public information event on Tuesday, April 23.

Developers AWG Property and Mactaggart and Mickel will put the proposals for their Crawfield Road site on show at Bo’ness Recreation Centre from 4pm to 8pm.

A second event will take place on Friday, May 10 from 3.30pm to 8pm in Bo’ness Tesco for those unable to make the first session

The blueprint will include 75 affordable homes and it is proposed that these should be prioritised for local people.

The firm said that housing for the disabled “may also be delivered, responding to local demands.”

A spokesperson for the developer said: “It is clear from the reaction we have had from our earlier consultation event, held in December, that there is strong desire for housing, especially for younger couples.

“We understand the need to balance the differing needs within local communities and to bring forward sustainable proposals which are sympathetic to the area, close to existing infrastructure and schools.

“We aim for it to allow for growth and provide a wide range of housing in areas of demand.”