Historic event revived after 20 year absence from Linlithgow

The Deacons’ Court, which governs the Linlithgow Marches, has opted to bring back an old favourite – the Provost’s Wrestling Dinner.

More than two decades have elapsed since the popular fundraiser was held but 2019 will mark its grand comeback as Provost John Cunningham hosts the evening in the Marches Marquee.

It has now been confirmed that the event will take place on Friday, June 14, after Reckless Intent Wresting agreed to get on board to provide top grapplers on the night.

A court spokesperson stressed that former Provost Norman Cummings had taken a key role in reviving this long lost tradition .

He said: It’s exciting to welcome it back. It’s going to be a great night – one not to be missed!”

Provost Cunningham added: “I’m looking forward to the night and would encourage everyone to attend.

“It’s going to be a great night with good food, great company and fantastic entertainment!”

Tickets are £30 and can be bought from Norman Cummings 07808 473167 or Bob Hardie 07870 251499 or speak with any member of the Deacons Court.

This year’s Marches will take place on Tuesday June 18. As usual, the town’s gala day will follow on the Saturday, which falls on June 22.