Historic Linlithgow church to celebrate landmark anniversary

Parishioners at St Michael’s Roman Catholic church in Linlithgow have a special occasion to celebrate on Sunday (May 6)

The church is all set to celebrate its 125th Anniversary and will do so via Holy Mass at 11.30am

This will be concelebrated by Archbishop Leo Cushley (pictured) of the Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh.

This will be followed by a gathering in the St Margaret Hall where an exhibition of historic photographs and memorabilia dating from 1851, will be on display.

Parishioners should not that there there will be no 9.30am mass on Sunday as preparations for the main mass will be underway at this point.