Hit play will be staged in Bo’ness

Audiences will soon get the chance to enjoy the classic comedy ‘The Steamie’ when it is staged at The Barony Theatre in Bo’ness.

The Barony Players opted for the play penned by Tony Roper which was made famous by actresses Dorothy Paul and Eileen Mc Callum.

Set in a Glasgow washhouse in Hogmanay, the play features Claire Withnell as Dolly, Moira Davis as Magrit, Lauren Scott as Doreen, Steph Ferguson as Mrs Culfeathers and Jamie Wright as Andy.

‘The Steamie’ runs from Monday, November 28 to Saturday, December 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the player’s website or the Box Office on 07541 346639.