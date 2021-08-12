Bo'ness flat is bigger than you would think

27 Lyon Court, Bo’ness.

On the market at offers over £125,000, 27 Lyon Court features a generous amount of living space over two levels, a brand new contemporary kitchen with built-in appliances, a private garden, plenty of storage space and a luxurious fully tiled bathroom with shower.

Speaking about the 1970-built home, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Step inside and surprisingly, for a relatively modest external appearance, a large hallway leads into a spacious living room freshly decorated with neutral tones, create a sense of space and welcome.

"Positioned next to the day-to-day living space, there is a newly installed kitchen, with built-in appliances including a dishwasher and wine fridge.

27 Lyon Court, Bo’ness is on the market now at offers over £125,000.

“Freshen up in the contemporary bathroom with a white suite and a drench-head shower over the bath.

"A double bedroom on the entrance floor provides the ideal home working space.

“When sleep beckons, the upper floor offers two roomy double bedrooms hosting generous integrated storage space – ideal for his and hers wardrobes.

“In our opinion, this stunning starter home would be ideal for a young couple or family looking for a wonderful house with a mint interior and excellent storage.

The kitchen.

“The property is freshly decorated throughout in neutral colours, walk-in condition.”

Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: “A fully enclosed garden offers an all-encompassing outdoor living space ideal for soaking up the sun or drying washing. Easy access is afforded to the resident’s car park.”

"Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only.”

To book a viewing at 27 Lyon Court, call Paul Rolfe Estate Agents on 01506 828282.

The bathroom.