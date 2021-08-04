Bo'ness home with spectacular views of the Forth

Woodford Terrace, 43 Braehead, Bo'ness. offers stunning views of the Forth.

The three bedroom townhouse at Woodford Terrace, 43 Braehead, Bo’ness, is currently on the market at offers over £180,000.

Built around 1900, this property also features stunning period features, high ceilings and a large garden.

A spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Filled with original features, this handsome blonde sandstone property will not disappoint those who seek a characterful period home with generous outdoor living space, and fine coastal views.

"Offering excellent kerb appeal, the stone steps lead up to the front door, with entry via a tiled porch.

“Step into the entrance hallway, the high ceilings, embellished with a curving staircase, create a captivating first impression for this characterful property.

"A deceptively spacious townhouse, slip through to the right into the generous living room. Pause, and look at the beautiful ornate cornicing on display, before catching a glimpse of the leafy front garden from the window.

“Returning to the entrance hall, follow the flow past the second roomy reception room or third bedroom, which offers excellent views of the River Forth, and proceed down the curved steps to the spacious kitchen which is on the ground floor.

"A back door provides instant access to the generous leafy garden. Shoes on, take a walk about the vast, but easily maintained, garden which offers more of those excellent riverside views – looking towards the Ochil Hills.

“Take the wrought iron staircase to the upper floor, home to two double bedrooms and a WC shower room. So quiet, so peaceful and so spacious. What could be better?

“Early viewing is highly recommended.”

Call 01506 828 282 to book a viewing.